WWE's Xavier Woods Channels Director Jordan Peele In Perfect Response To Wyatt Sicks

The Wyatt Sicks have made an immediate impact in WWE ever since their violent arrival on the June 17 "WWE Raw," where the group attacked various backstage personnel, a number of WWE's security, and even Chad Gable, who was found with blood all over his head. Since then, the WWE roster have been put on notice and want no part of what the Wyatt Sicks have in store, with Jey Uso even stating after their debut that he hopes to stay well away from whatever they want to do. Someone else who is going to stay away from The Wyatt Sicks is The New Day's Xavier Woods, who took to his X (account to share a one-word response to what the group aims to do.

Nope. — Austin Creed (@AustinCreedWins) June 25, 2024

"Nope" was a science-fiction horror film released in 2022, directed by Jordan Peele. The movie was the third directed by Peele after 2017's "Get Out" and 2019's "Us," the former of which earned Peele his first-ever Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay.

Woods and Kofi Kingston might have to worry about something other than The Wyatt Sicks following the results of the June 24 "Raw," where Kingston was defeated by Karrion Kross. However, that victory might not have happened had Kingston not been distracted by the video of The Authors of Pain and Paul Ellering attacking Woods backstage, which prompted Woods to proclaim on social media that 'something has gotta change. As for The Wyatt Sicks, they rolled back the years, sending in a VHS tape to play on "Raw," which featured Bo Dallas being interviewed by Uncle Howdy about what his life has been like since his brother, Bray Wyatt, passed away in August 2023, and what his mindset is almost a year on.

