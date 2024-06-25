TNA Star Jordynne Grace Explains Why She Turned Down WWE Before

Current TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace has enjoyed more eyeballs on her work this year thanks to WWE's crossover agreement with TNA. Although Grace came up short against Roxanne Perez at "WWE NXT" Battleground, there's a general feeling that WWE audiences will see her again, perhaps on a more full-time basis when her current TNA deal expires. Grace recently spoke with McKenzie Mitchell, and revealed she's had offers from WWE in the past, but ultimately turned them down.

"I really, truly think it's been about timing," Grace said. "There's been a few times in my career my contract's been coming up, and I've talked to WWE, and I kept staying in TNA because it was where I was comfortable, and I didn't know how WWE was going to treat me. It's kind of crazy to me that it wasn't the time then, but it's the time now, and now I get the best of both worlds. Everything works out exactly the way it's supposed to."

"NXT" creative head Shawn Michaels is reportedly a big supporter of Grace. He reportedly hand-picked the TNA star for the crossover, which began in January of this year as a Royal Rumble appearance. While WWE has done business with other wrestling companies in the past, such as ECW, AAA and Smoky Mountain Wrestling, among others, it's uncommon for them to feature a non-contracted star against one of their champions on a premium live event. One might wonder if the match was an olive branch in WWE's attempt to add "The Juggernaut" to their roster somewhere down the road. Whatever the case may be, Grace says she's just happy to carry the torch for TNA on WWE's platform. "I'm very, very lucky and very grateful that I'm being the one to represent TNA," she said.

