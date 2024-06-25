Bully Ray Noticed One Small Detail About Jacob Fatu's Debut On WWE SmackDown

Last week's episode of "WWE SmackDown" featured the introduction of Jacob Fatu, also known as "The Samoan Werewolf." Fatu's arrival to WWE saw him single-handedly take out the likes of Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, and Cody Rhodes, which earned him an approving embrace from the acting "Tribal Chief," Solo Sikoa. As WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray points out, though, that embrace was not reciprocated.

"I might be reading into this, I'm not sure, but Jacob didn't hug Solo back," Ray said on "Busted Open Radio." "Now, we see Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa roll into the ring. We got the four of them. They each put the number one up in the air. They showed Cody dead, and then they kind of went off the air. I'm just wondering if there's something to this Jacob Fatu not hugging Solo back, because remember, there was a pre-tape earlier in the night where Solo told 'The WiseMan' Paul Heyman, 'Roman Reigns is not coming back.' But did Roman Reigns send the werewolf? Is the 'Samoan Werewolf' with this new Bloodline, or was he sent by Roman? I don't know, I'm just asking a question."

As Ray alluded to, Sikoa had been appointed as the new leader of The Bloodline, under the condition of him stepping down when former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns returned to WWE television. In a recent development, however, Sikoa claimed that Reigns was not coming back to WWE, signaling that Sikoa's status as "Tribal Chief" may be more permanent than originally thought.

Following Fatu's debut, The Bloodline will now gear up for a six-man tag match against Rhodes, Orton, and Owens at the 2024 Money in the Bank event.

