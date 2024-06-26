AEW's Taz And TNA's Jordynne Grace Squash Twitter Beef

Just as quickly as it began, a Twitter/X beef between AEW commentator Taz and current TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace has come to a close. The exchange between the two began early Tuesday morning when Grace tweeted out a workout photo captioned with Taz's catchphrase "Beat me if you can, survive if I let you." Soon after, Taz responded "Swing and a miss!" before letting Grace know that his catchphrase is trademarked. Despite receiving negative criticism from fans throughout the day, Taz continued to double down, expressing that he feels he should have been tagged in the post. Once Grace tweeted that Taz is someone she has "emulated for years" things started to simmer down, leading to Taz posting a short video explaining his frustrations in greater detail.

"I've been burnt before," said Taz. "I've had people make money off me and I try to protect all of my trademarks... Some fans think it's petty to say something, but it's not, it's just being protective of stuff you've built."

Taz noted that he does not know Grace personally but is a fan of her work. He also changed his interpretation of her tweet, saying that he has "nothing against" the former Digital Media Champion.

"I'm a fan of her work, it was just maybe me jumping the gun," said Taz. "I'm looking forward to, one day, crossing paths with Jordynne, I'm sure we'll giggle about it and laugh."

Grace quickly responded to the tweet, noting that it was "100% an homage," saying the inspiration for the tweet came over the weekend as a result of her watching a match between Taz and Bam Bam Bigelow at the ECW arena. Grace also made headlines Tuesday afternoon explaining why she turned down offers from WWE in the past.

