Booker T Won't Speak To MVP's Recent Comments About WWE's Hurt Business Stable

Over the weekend, WWE's MVP caused a stir on Instagram while discussing The Hurt Business, MVP's former stable with Bobby Lashley, Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin. Among MVP's claims were that WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H had refused requests by MVP to bring the group back together, and had declined to consider re-signing Benjamin, who was released from WWE last September. More concerning, however, was MVP agreeing with one fan that seemed to suggest racist motives were behind Hurt Business not reuniting.

Since MVP's posts, neither he nor anyone from WWE had commented on the matter, until Tuesday, when WWE Hall of Famer Booker T received a fan question on the subject during the "Hall of Fame" podcast. Booker himself is no stranger to situations like this, as a storyline involving him and Triple H leading into WrestleMania 19 was seen by many to have racist undertones, to the point it was even alluded to by MVP and a fan during the weekend. Despite that, and Booker's fandom for The Hurt Business, he prefers to not touch this situation, and wishes it had been handled privately.

"Hopefully they can work that situation out...I don't know," Booker said. "I just think that stuff like that needs to be handled behind closed doors...No matter who says stuff like that. I've said that many, many times about certain things, as far as business goes. Business is not something we handle over the internet. It's just not. Business is something we handle behind closed doors from a business perspective. That's just me. And I just...hopefully that's where they end up at the end of the day."

