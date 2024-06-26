Bully Ray & Mark Henry Discuss Possible Alliance Stemming From WWE SmackDown Open

Before he was beaten down by Drew McIntyre, forcing a trip to the hospital, CM Punk had a bit of a reunion on "SmackDown" this past Friday with Paul Heyman. The duo, who were joined at the hip during a good chunk of Punk's 423 day run as WWE Champion in 2012, shared a hug, before a nervous Heyman begged Punk to "take me with you," another sign of Heyman's growing concern regarding the Bloodline's leadership under Solo Sikoa.

On Monday's "Busted Open Radio," Bully Ray and Mark Henry discussed the interaction, which Henry feels could lead to Punk and Heyman rekindling their working relationship, perhaps with another long-time Heyman client in tow.

"I thought it was awesome," Henry said of the segment. "I always...we've talked about this before. Paul Heyman has an uncanny way of knowing when it's time to get the hell out. Pack your bags and relocate. And I think that this would be a good time, and it would be a good lynchpin, a good link, for Punk to have an alliance with Roman Reigns down the road. And Paul being the conduit between the two."

Admitting that he was engaging in fantasy booking, Bully took Mark's idea and offered a suggestion for a new power stable in WWE, referencing a famous stable Heyman fronted in WCW.

"Could you imagine a modern day alliance, a Dangerous Alliance if you will, of a Brock [Lesnar] and Roman and Punk?" Bully said. "Holy schnikes balls."

While Heyman, Punk, and Roman working together could be possible, getting Lesnar's involvement could be trickier. The long-time WWE star hasn't been seen in the promotion in quite some time, with WWE distancing themselves from him after he was connected to Janel Grant's lawsuit against Vince McMahon, alleging sex trafficking and abuse.

