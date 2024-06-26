Report: Former WWE Tag Team Had Talks With AEW For ROH Appearances

It was recently reported that former Maximum Male Models Mason Madden and Mansoor were backstage at a recent episode of "AEW Collision," but they weren't used on screen. Mansoor was reportedly backstage at the May 29 edition of "AEW Dynamite" in Los Angeles, but was once again not used on camera. That could all change in the near future, as Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has learned from AEW sources that the former WWE tag team have been in talks with the company about potentially appearing on Ring of Honor programming.

At the time of writing, nothing is certain regarding a deal between the two parties, although it was confirmed that materials were prepared just in case MxM did end up appearing for ROH. The situation could be similar to that of Ronda Rousey in late 2023, where she appeared on an episode of "ROH on HonorClub" without being signed to a contract or appearing on AEW TV in person.

Since their release from WWE in September 2023, Madden and Mansoor have become two of independent wrestling's hottest commodities. They have made several appearances for companies like GCW and DPW in the United States, as well international companies like APC in France, GLEAT in Japan, and were two of the biggest names to make the trip to Uganda to visit the Soft Ground Wrestling promotion following the group's new found fame online. They are currently set to return to DPW for the company's Tag Festival event, and are set to make their debuts for both Prestige Wrestling and Hoodslam in the coming weeks.

