Former WWE Tag Team Reportedly Booked For AEW Collision Tapings This Weekend

Two former WWE stars, who were let go by WWE last year, could make their AEW debut this weekend at "AEW Collision."

As per "Fightful Select," the former Maximum Male Models, Mace and Mansoor, are reportedly booked for this weekend's "Collision" tapings. The report stated that they're unsure if AEW has any creative plans for the duo but they will be backstage at the show. The duo, who now goes by the name MxM, have wrestled all over the world since their WWE exit, wrestling in Japan, Qatar, and Poland to name a few countries aside from North America.

A recent report revealed that Mansoor was present backstage at a recent "AEW Dynamite" show. The duo was also present backstage at the start of the year at a TNA taping but they haven't yet featured in the promotion. Mansoor stated at the start of the year that he would love to work with AEW as several of his friends currently work in the promotion.

This weekend's "Collision" will be held at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown, Ohio, and will be the one-year anniversary edition of the show. So far, four matches have been announced for the special show. The Blackpool Combat Club will take on the team of The Mighty Don't Kneel, Rocky Romero, and Lio Rush in an eight-man tag team match, while House of Black and Bang Bang Gang will face off in a trios match. Former AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa will battle Deonna Purrazzo, and Dante Martin and Lee Moriarty will compete in a TNT Championship qualifying match.

