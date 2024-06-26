Bully Ray Reflects On The Legacy Of Late WWE Hall Of Famer Sika Anoa'i

The wrestling world has been in mourning since news the death of WWE Hall of Famer Sika Anoa'i broke on Tuesday afternoon. On Wednesday's episode of "Busted Open Radio," hosts Dave LaGreca, Tommy Dreamer, and fellow WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray took time to pay tribute and remember the legacy of Anoa'i.

"We always try to celebrate life here," Ray said. "Sika led a long life, he was 79 years old. He was a huge, huge inspiration on my career, especially when I first saw wrestling."

Ray acknowledged that the loss of Anoa'i has a greater impact given the prevalence of the Anoa'i family on WWE television as of late, thanks to the ongoing Bloodline story.

"It's definitely sad because when you look at what's going on right now in the WWE with the entire Bloodline story and what Afa and Sika represent to the family," said Ray.

Early Wednesday morning, Ray took to Twitter/X to announce that Wednesday's episode of "Busted Open" would be dedicated to the life and career of Anoa'i. He attached a video from 2020 at Hell in a Cell, in which Anoa'i embraced his son Roman Reigns and presented him with a lei.

"What a proud moment that must have been for him," said Ray. "Knowing that at the inception of Roman's run when he became the Head of the Table, when this all began, that he was able to be on stage with his son."

Reigns himelf took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to remember his dad and show appreciation for the support the wrestling world has shown the Anoa'i family.

