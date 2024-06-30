Booker T Wants To See This TNA Star In A WWE Ring

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has named a TNA star he'd like to see compete in WWE. TNA's presence has continued to grow in WWE, specifically on "WWE NXT," with the likes of TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace, Frankie Kazarian, and Joe Hendry all making appearances over the last few weeks.

However, there are plenty of other stars who have yet to gain the opportunity to compete on the gold brand, and Booker T has recommended someone he believes could benefit from appearing on "NXT." Speaking on "Hall of Fame," he suggested that TNA World Champion Moose could make an impact in WWE and thinks that he deserves an opportunity to showcase his talent while reflecting on a match he saw him wrestle in Reality of Wrestling.

"I want to see Moose inside the WWE. I want to see this dude in the ring taking on some of the best guys in the world because we got a chance to see Moose up close and personal in Reality of Wrestling, right. And when he was at Reality of Wrestling, he wrestled one of the best indie guys that we had to offer at that time in Mysterious Q. And I'm gonna tell you right now, those guys, Q and Moose went out there and had a hell of a match. Moose showed me he was more than just a big man that night, man, I was so impressed with this dude," said the two-time Hall of Famer.

Booker T also recently commented on the current landscape of the "NXT" roster, stating how precious TV time continues to be, and credited Je'Von Evans and the Meta-Four faction for their recent work on-screen.

