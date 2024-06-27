Video: AEW's Dax Harwood Meets Wrestling Legend As Birthday Gift

Dax Harwood is set to turn 40 on June 30, and ahead of his birthday, Dax's wife, Maria, and his longtime tag team partner, Cash Wheeler, got the former AEW World Tag Team Champion a legendary surprise for his birthday. Dax

shared a video on X

of him enjoying some time at a restaurant patio and being surprised by a visit from his friend and idol, WWE Hall of Famer Bret "The Hitman" Hart.

"Never in a million years did I think I'd get to this point in my career, but here we are," Dax wrote. "What a life. Love you all."

Maria & Cash got me a gift for my 40th birthday. Never in a million years did I think I'd get to this point in my career, but here we are. What a life. Love you all. pic.twitter.com/aeKeI6QW8x — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) June 26, 2024

Harwood has been a longtime fan of Hart, incorporating many of the wrestler's moves and mannerisms into his matches, especially his singles matches. Hart was touched by Harwood and CM Punk's various homages to him during a match the two men had a couple of years back. Hart texted Harwood before the match as the two share a long history together.

Most famously, Harwood, as well as his partner Cash Wheeler, were part of the group that caught and expelled the fan who attacked Hart during a WWE Hall of Fame ceremony some years back. Wheeler even landed a stiff punch on the fan for good measure, the video of which went mildly viral. The former AAA and IWGP Tag Team Champion injured his lower back delivering a Piledriver to Matt Jackson at AEW Dynasty and is set to be out of action indefinitely.