Sgt. Slaughter Calls Contract Offer To Manage WWE's Lacey Evans 'Slap In The Face'

Though Sgt. Slaughter has continued to make sporadic appearances for WWE even well after his full time career has wound down, there was a brief moment where he almost became a consistent fixture again. On Wednesday's episode of "Busted Open Radio," Slaughter confirmed there was a pitch for him to come in and work with former WWE star Lacey Evans years ago. Alas, the deal was never made because, according to Slaughter, the two sides were far apart on money.

"They wanted me to come in and manage her," Slaughter said. "But I saw the contract and I said 'This is a slap in the face. I should be given a billion dollar contract just for what I did for your company. But then you send me a contract that I wouldn't have wiped my butt with it if I was that kind of guy...' As a professional, I just called and said 'I'm not interested, but if you want to come up with a little bit more money that would allow me to retire from this business, then I'll think about coming back. But until then, I'm not coming back.'"

This led to Slaughter once again discussing Evans' use of his Cobra Clutch move and his annoyance with it, which led to him reaching out to WWE to get it stopped.

"So that's when I put my foot down and said [to WWE] 'Hey, I own that move,'" Slaughter said. "I don't want you to use it anymore.' I didn't mean to be mean or hurt her, I just said 'That's not what the Cobra Clutch is supposed to be. It's supposed to be the end of it. That's the end of the story.' Just like 'Hey D-Von; get the tables.' That's the end of the story."

