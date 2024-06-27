Bully Ray Explains How He Would Utilize CM Punk In WWE

Though he's been injured for much of the time, it's been about seven months since CM Punk returned to WWE after a decade away. The 2024 Men's Royal Rumble remains his only televised match so far, though it seems the feud between Punk and Drew McIntyre is kicking into the next gear, indicating he should soon return to the ring.

With Punk's WWE run just getting started, Bully Ray shared on "Busted Open Radio" how he wants to see the performer utilized going forward. The WWE Hall of Famer believes Punk should not be wrestling very often, and should instead mostly cut promos when appearing on TV.

"In allowing Punk to talk, you keep him safe," Bully said. "If I have CM Punk on my roster, I play to his strengths. His strengths are his character, his storytelling, his personal issues with others."

While not wrestling on a consistent schedule can sometimes increase the risk of injury in the big matches, Bully shared his belief that it comes with the territory of deciding to work in this industry. By saving Punk for major events, WWE will at least know they'll have Punk ready at that show and can worry about possible injuries if they occur.

"If I'm Triple H, I'm booking Punk in the most high-profile matches I possibly can right now," Bully continued. "[If he] comes out of it injury-free, I book him to the next level. Could CM Punk carry the WWE World Heavyweight Championship? Absolutely, no doubt in my mind."

Bully also feels it's well within the realm of possibility that Punk goes on to main event a future WWE WrestleMania, or wins the Undisputed WWE Championship. However, the key to Punk's success is to keep his recent injuries out of his mind while performing in the ring.

