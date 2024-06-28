WWE Hall Of Famer Kevin Nash Addresses Idea Of Shane McMahon In AEW

Rumors are swirling about the possibility of former WWE European Champion Shane McMahon working in some capacity with AEW, which some believe could be a coup for the company.

On the latest "Kliq This," WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash broached the idea of a McMahon working for AEW, which he doesn't feel would make much of a difference. "To me, at this point, it doesn't matter what he brings because there's 11 laps left in the Indianapolis 500 and AEW doesn't have a car on the track yet," Nash said.

He then pointed out that on "WWE Raw," not only is Seth Rollins back, but the Wyatt Sicks have also made an enigmatic debut. While Nash couldn't "get a feel" for the Wyatt Sicks debut, he felt the tribute to former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt has broken up WWE TV in a refreshing way, and the show has kept his attention more than AEW's current rumors and programming. "I'm much more interested to see where that's going than I am if Shane shows up in AEW," Nash concluded.

AEW President Tony Khan has said that Shane McMahon would be welcome in the company, though he hasn't spoken to McMahon directly. McMahon and Khan have mutual friends, through which much of their communication has occurred. Current sources indicate that any actual business between McMahon and AEW is "less than likely," though McMahon is not under contract with WWE at present, and his current appearance in WWE 2K24 is through a previous agreement.

