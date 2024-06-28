Tommy Dreamer On How Dijak Could Have Been Used In NXT Or WWE Main Roster

Dominik Dijakovic's tenure with WWE is set to come to an abrupt end, with the company opting to not renew his contract at the last minute.

On the latest "Busted Open Radio," Tommy Dreamer lamented that WWE didn't have more for the large and athletic wrestler to do.

Advertisement

"If I look at 'NXT,' they need heels, and Dijak could've been one of those heels," Dreamer said, pointing out that TKO Group Holdings now runs the business end of things. "It's a different ownership. I don't know how much influence people can have."

Dreamer believes that WWE's creative end did need to take accountability for not having plans for Dijak.

"If these people aren't factored into your plans, don't draft them because here's the end result," Dreamer said of Dijak being drafted to "Raw" with no creative prospects. "Main roster, they need heels. I would've pushed him as this next-level heel."

He added that the decision to move Dijak to "Raw" was a mistake for another reason as he thinks that Djiak should've been moved to "SmackDown," which he feels is a heatless show. The veteran star stated that he would've made sure Dijak was a magnet for heat, so that he'd be a foil for the likes of Cody Rhodes on the blue brand and give a reprieve to The Bloodline.

Advertisement

Dreamer has worked with Dijak in the past, booking him for independent dates because the former ECW Champion liked Dijak's work ethic on the independent scene, as well as his size and athleticism in the ring. Before he left the company, Dijak said former rival Eddy Thorpe was destined to be a champion.