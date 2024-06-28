Jay Briscoe Is Part Of Why AEW Residency In Arlington Is Special For Tony Khan

AEW recently announced that they would be holding a residency at the Esports Stadium in Arlington, Texas as part of the build-up to the All In pay-per-view.

Multiple events will take place in the state-of-the-art complex, including episodes of "AEW Collision," "AEW Rampage," and the ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view. Death Before Dishonor will be the first ROH pay-per-view to take place in the city of Arlington since the Final Battle event in 2022, an event that saw the final ROH match of the late Jay Briscoe's career before his death in January 2023. During the recent media call to promote Forbidden Door, AEW President Tony Khan admitted that one of the reasons why he is excited to return to Arlington is because it was the place where he last saw Briscoe before his passing.

"Arlington's the last place I ever saw the late great Jay Briscoe. I saw him have one of his greatest matches ever teaming with brother Mark against FTR, in Arlington, on a Saturday afternoon, and it was one of the best matches," said the AEW CEO.

Khan revealed that some people gathered after Final Battle to celebrate the show's success, but he wasn't a part of it as he had to leave early due to the Jacksonville Jaguars playing an important NFL game the following day. Due to this, and ROH not being taped on the road with AEW at the time, Khan never saw Briscoe again as the Briscoes weren't allowed to appear on AEW TV.

Jay's brother Mark has since bucked that trend, and is now a full-time member of the AEW roster after officially signing with the company in the spring of 2023.

