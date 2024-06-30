AEW Forbidden Door 2024 Full & Final Card

For the third year in a row, AEW Forbidden Door will bring together various wrestling promotions from around the world, featuring talent from New Japan Pro-Wrestling, CMLL, and STARDOM in addition to AEW regulars. Tonight's show will air live from the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, with 13 matches scheduled including the Zero Hour pre-show.

Tonight's pay-per-view is anchored by a main event featuring two AEW stars, Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay. Both men are babyface champions with fire behind their eyes, but only one will leave Forbidden Door as the AEW World Champion.

The Owen Hart Cup will continue, with two matches featuring tournament implications. On the main card, Bryan Danielson will face Shingo Takagi of NJPW in first-round action. Prior to that, Zero Hour will include a rematch between Mariah May and Saraya, who defeated May earlier this month on "Dynamite."

Plenty of titles will be on the line, with "Timeless" Toni Storm defending the AEW Women's World Championship against Mina Shirakawa. Additionally, Jon Moxley will defend the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against Tetsuya Naito, whom Moxley defeated for the title in April. A six-man ladder match will determine the next TNT Champion, while Mercedes Mone and Stephanie Vaquer will clash with the winner earning AEW's TBS Championship and the NJPW STRONG Women's Championship.

Other inter-promotional bouts on Forbidden Door include MJF vs. Hechicero, Orange Cassidy taking on Zack Sabre Jr., and the Lucha Brothers and Mistico wrestling Los Ingobernables de Japon. The pre-show will also include an AEW/STARDOM match pitting Willow Nightingale and Tam Nakano against Kris Statlander and Momo Watanabe.

Forbidden Door has two more six-man tags to round out the show, including Kazuchika Okada and the Young Bucks against Hiroshi Tanahashi and The Acclaimed. Lastly, Chris Jericho and Big Bill will bring in NJPW's Jeff Cobb to assist them against Samoa Joe, HOOK, and Katsuyori Shibata.