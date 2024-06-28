Report Offers More Details On Deal Between WWE & Indiana Sports Corporation

WWE recently announced their new partnership with the Indiana Sports Corporation that will see the company bring its three biggest events, Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, and SummerSlam, to the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis over the next few years. The partnership will begin in 2025 when the Royal Rumble takes place on February 1, with the dates of WrestleMania and SummerSlam yet to be announced. However, it has been confirmed that both WrestleMania and SummerSlam will take place over two days, and in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer broke down some of the finer details about the deal.

Indiana won't just see shows like WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and the Royal Rumble, as the deal will run from 2025 to 2032, meaning that "WWE Raw," "WWE SmackDown," and "WWE NXT" will also host events throughout the state, with many more house shows being included in the deal. Places like Fort Wayne and Evansville will see TV tapings and live events, as will the Gainsbridge Fieldhouse, which is set to host multiple major shows. However, it should be noted that the September 30 "WWE Raw" set to take place in Evansville isn't part of the deal, as that date was announced prior to the partnership becoming public.

While no official dates have been confirmed for WrestleMania or SummerSlam due to both sides needing to figure out which weekends work best for hotel availability, Meltzer noted that the idea of bringing WrestleMania to Indianapolis in particular has been in the works for sometime. Talks reportedly go back to fall 2023, where Pat McAfee, the long-time punter for the Indianapolis Colts, stated at the 2023 Fastlane Premium Live Event that the city deserved a WrestleMania. Meltzer claims this was a pre-approved line by management, as talks had already begun about bringing WWE's biggest event to the city, but the rest of the deal had yet to be fleshed out.

