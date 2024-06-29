Video: Former AEW, UFC Star Paige VanZant Picks Up Win In Power Slap Debut

Paige VanZant, formerly a fighter in UFC's flyweight division and a short-lived AEW wrestler, picked up a win in her debut on Dana White's "Power Slap." VanZant made her debut in the slap-fighting promotion on Friday night, determined the winner by unanimous decision after two out of three slaps forced her opponent, Christine Wolmarans, to take a knee — counted as a legal knockdown in "Power Slap."

Paige brought some POWER to her debut 💪 [ Tune into #PowerSlap8 NOW on Rumble ] pic.twitter.com/0yWWhHTDvS — Power Slap (@powerslap) June 29, 2024

Following her win, VanZant told Charly Arnolt that she expected to continue with "Power Slap" and thanked White for the opportunity. "Obviously, I wanted to knock her out the first slap, but I'm so happy it went the way it did. I knew I could take a punch, I knew I could take a slap, and that was really fun," she said. "This feels absolutely incredible, I want to thank Dana for bringing me to "Power Slap" I know this is the start of a long relationship."

"Power Slap" was yet another debut for the former UFC fighter after previously making career first stops in professional and bare knuckle boxing as well as her brief stint in professional wrestling. She signed with AEW in 2022 after making sporadic appearances as part of Dan Lambert's American Top Team stable, making her in-ring debut at Double or Nothing that year with a win alongside Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky against Frankie Kazarian, Sammy Guevara, and Tay Melo. That proved to be her first and last wrestling match, however, with Gangrel later claiming she had stopped training with him after that outing, and she was officially removed from the roster page at the beginning of this month.

