Multiple AEW Performers (Most Former WWE Stars) Officially Removed From Online Roster

AEW has been bidding farewell to a number of stars over the past few weeks, and a number of reported departures have now been made official, as they have all been removed from AEW's roster page on the company's official website. WWE Hall of Famers Arn Anderson and Mark Henry both revealed that they would be departing AEW at the end of their contracts, with Henry stating on an episode of "Busted Open Radio" that his deal was expiring on May 28, while Anderson mentioned on his "ARN" podcast that his deal would expire on May 31. Now that both of those dates are past, both men are no longer listed on the company's official website.

The same goes for Jake Hager, a man who has been with AEW since the very first episode of "AEW Dynamite" in 2019. After spending the large majority of his time associated with Chris Jericho in groups like The Inner Circle and The Jericho Appreciation Society, it was reported that Hager wouldn't be signing a new deal and has now officially been removed from the roster page. It's currently unclear what Hager's next move will be. as he already announced his MMA retirement in September 2023.

Someone else who is closely associated with MMA is Paige VanZant, who despite having only wrestled one match for AEW, has been listed on the company's roster page since March 2022. However, that is no longer the case, as VanZant has also been removed from the company's website. It had reportedly been common knowledge for a while that VanZant wasn't going to be sticking around in wrestling, with her trainer Gangrel claiming that he hadn't heard from the former UFC fighter since her one and only match at AEW Double or Nothing 2022.

