Tony Khan Comments On What It Means To Have MJF Back For AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door

MJF made a blockbuster return during this year's AEW Double or Nothing and is now set to compete in his first PPV match in six months at this weekend's AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. During the media call for the event, Tony Khan commented on what the star's return means to both himself and AEW as a whole.

"MJF's a big attraction for AEW, and it's great to have him competing at the event this weekend," Khan said.

The AEW President noted how many exciting things are currently happening in the promotion and called Friedman's opponent, Hechicero, one of his personal favorite CMLL stars.

"Hechicero, who's had a great connection with the fans, great reaction whenever he appears, he was reintroduced in the LA Forum in the Casino Gauntlet match," Khan said. "He's had a tremendous, tremendous match with Brian Danielson, picked up the win last Saturday on Collision against Daddy Magic, and definitely need to keep an eye on Hechicero."

Friedman has been praised by many of his peers, veterans of the industry, and fans, which Khan is very aware of. He noted that the former AEW World Champion will likely get a massive reaction in his hometown of Long Island.

"It'll be big for the fans at UPS Arena to see MJF this Sunday," Khan said. "I think Hechicero will be a great opponent for him, and it should be a really fun match."

Sunday will mark MJF's second match since his return, and his first match on PPV since losing the AEW World Championship to Samoa Joe at Worlds End 2023. Friedman will likely defeat Hechicero, but he appears to have bigger fish to fry regardless in the form of his recent interactions with Daniel Garcia and Will Ospreay.

