Bryan Danielson Explains Why He Doesn't Want To Be AEW World Champion

Since arriving in AEW at the end of All Out 2021, Bryan Danielson has become one of the company's most valuable assets, to the point where AEW President Tony Khan would happily leave the company in the hands of the "American Dragon" if anything ever happened to him. With such a decorated career behind him, and having already cemented himself as one of the best wrestlers of his generation, many fans have asked one simple question: will Danielson ever win the AEW World Championship?

Advertisement

It's almost become a running joke amongst fans that Danielson would literally do anything he can to not be the AEW World Champion, but during an interview with Sports Illustrated, he explained why there is some truth to it. "I don't want to be in that position. I don't feel like that's my position anymore," said Danielson. "The quality of wrestling in AEW is so high, it's really hard to main-event pay-per-views. That's not something my body can really do anymore. I know there are a percentage of fans who would like that, but I don't think it's my place."

Danielson has already had four attempts to become AEW World Champion in recent years, losing matches to MJF, Jon Moxley, and "Hangman" Adam Page. Time is running out for the "American Dragon" to get his run with the title, but he has made it very clear that he wants to round out his full-time wrestling career as a World Champion one last time. To do so, he will have to win the Owen Hart Foundation tournament and Danielson gets his campaign underway at Forbidden Door against Shingo Takagi, with a match against PAC waiting for him if he wins.

Advertisement

Please credit the original source when using quotes from this article, and thanks to Sports Illustrated for the transcription.