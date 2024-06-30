Tommy Dreamer Explains Concerns With AEW's Bryan Danielson

Ever since current AEW wrestler Bryan Danielson revealed that his AEW contract expires before Tony Khan's company makes its return to Wembley Stadium for All In, many wrestling fans have wondered whether he will retire after the event. While speaking on "Busted Open Radio," ECW legend Tommy Dreamer contributed to the conversation, pondering how Danielson's All In involvement could change based on whether he is retiring or not.

"The Daniel Bryan thing has me concerned as well," said Dreamer. "If Daniel Bryan is retiring is different than Daniel Bryan is not going to be a full-time wrestler."

Danielson has long said that 2024 is his final year as a full-time wrestler but has not made it known what his career will look like moving forward. Dreamer believes this could greatly affect his booking for All In, feeling that he should be featured prominently if it is his final match.

"If it was going to be me... I would probably do Daniel Bryan's last match in Wembley and put that way up the card if not the main event," said Dreamer.

One major factor at play is the Owen Hart Cup tournament in which Danielson is involved. The winner of said tournament will challenge for the AEW World Championship at All In, which Dreamer thinks could be a possible, but not definite, road to All In for Danielson.

"I can't see him winning the title but him at Wembley, everybody doing 'Yes' chants, that's a really cool thing," said Dreamer. "I don't know where I would take this right now."

Danielson's involvement at All In could start to take shape as soon as Sunday when he faces Shingo Takagi at Forbidden Door in a Men's Owen Hart Cup Tournament First Round match.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.