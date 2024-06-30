Tommy Dreamer Weighs In On AEW Dynamite Opening Segment With MJF & Daniel Garcia

Coming out of last week's episode of "AEW Dynamite," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray noted that the opening segment involving Daniel Garcia, MJF, and Will Ospreay left him lingering with questions. On a recent episode of ""Busted Open Radio," ECW legend Tommy Dreamer echoed similar sentiments, while further adding that it felt like a demotion, particularly for the character of former AEW World Champion MJF.

Advertisement

"I thought it was a nice little segment also playing up to [Garcia's] hometown, which is great because you have a bigger star appeal always in your hometown. I was like, 'Man, they're that good of friends, like why would MJF ever say I want to wrestle you at the biggest show of the year?' When last year, not only did he wrestle once, he wrestled twice, defended two titles. I was like, that's kind of a step down for MJF's character. MJF's character always wants the title. That was my little 'huh?' [moment]."

Moments after MJF suggested that Daniel Garcia wrestle him at AEW All In, International Champion Will Ospreay approached Garcia with a proposal of his own, which Garcia later accepted. As such, Garcia will now challenge Ospreay for the International Championship, and potentially the AEW World Championship, on the July 3 episode of "Dynamite."

Advertisement

Considering that last week's "Dynamite" emanated from Garcia's hometown of Buffalo, New York, Dreamer noticed that a large portion of fans wanted to see Garcia and Ospreay square off that same night. Rather than leaving Ospreay, a prominent babyface, left to face a disappointed Buffalo crowd, though, MJF closed the segment by telling Garcia to focus on his title match against Ospreay, before he answers his All In challenge. This move, according to Dreamer, at least provided a more sensical ending to a somewhat head-scratching segment.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.