Bully Ray Has A Lot Of Praise For This AEW Dynamite Segment

While the opening segment of "AEW Dynamite" left WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray scratching his head last week, another elicited a firm nod of approval. This particular praise was directed at the six-woman tag team match – as well as its aftermath – involving The Outcasts (Saraya, Anna Jay, and Harley Cameron) and AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm, Mariah May, and Mina Shirakawa.

Advertisement

"I really enjoyed Toni Storm, Mariah May, and Mina Shirakawa versus Anna Jay, Saraya, and Harley Cameron. I thought the women went out there, they worked hard. They did a good job," Ray said on "Busted Open After Dark." "I was into the match. I think that Mina Shirakawa is bringing an entertainment factor from STARDOM to that AEW women's division. She's bringing some personality, some color, some pizzazz. I like the sex appeal, which I don't think we get a lot of. Listen, there's a lot of beautiful women in AEW, but they brought a certain sex appeal that I don't think we expect from AEW at times, along with the great in-ring action."

The trio of Storm, May, and Shirakawa emerged victorious in this affair after the latter scored the pinfall on Cameron. Post-match, Storm and May danced in a celebration, while Shirakawa grabbed a bottle of champagne with the intention of striking Storm in the head with it. As Shirakawa approached, though, Storm ducked, causing the champagne bottle to collide with May's face instead. Overall, Ray enjoyed the drama surrounding this subsequent series of events, although he wishes that Storm and Shirakawa stood further apart while they exchanged insults over the incapacitated May.

Advertisement

Looking ahead, Storm will now defend her AEW Women's Championship against Shirakawa at tonight's AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view event.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open After Dark" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.