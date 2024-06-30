Forbidden Door Zero Hour Opens With Surprise 15th Match, Tied For Most In AEW History

Tony Khan has made it clear that AEW is "for the Sickos" as of late, and Sunday's Forbidden Door PPV was no different, as fans got even more wrestling than they expected.

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door opened with an unannounced match which saw former ROH World Television Champion Kyle Fletcher scoring a competitive win over AEW veteran Serpentico. As the 15th match between the main card and the Zero Hour pre-show, this ties AEW All Out 2022 as the most matches in AEW PPV history. As of publication, there is still time for more matches to be added to the show.

Fletcher lost his Television title earlier this weekend to Atlantis Jr. during a guest appearance at CMLL Super Viernes. The show was notable for also featuring the CMLL return of Chris Jericho, who shocked CMLL fans by attacking Lucha Libre legend Mistico. Fletcher had been ROH World Television Champion since December 15, when he won the vacant title in a Survival of the Fittest Match at ROH Final Battle 2023, after the title had been vacated by former AEW World Champion Samoa Joe.