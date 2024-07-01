Former WWE Star Shelton Benjamin Reveals The 'One Thing' He'd Erase From His Career

Former WWE star Shelton Benjamin has said that he was "utterly disgusted" by a racist segment that he was involved in WWE.

WWE, in the past, has been criticized for portraying racist stereotypes in its programming, as well as mocking certain races. Benjamin recently commented on X about a segment he was a part of which also involved Yoshi Tatsu, where he impersonated the Japanese star. Prior to his match with Tatsu on an episode of ECW, Benjamin impersonated Tatsu, which he now regrets and wishes to erase from his career.

"If I could erase one thing in my career this is it. I'm completely and utterly disgusted by this racist sh*t. I'm glad the ending was my character getting kicked in the head and losing #racismsucks," said Benjamin.

Prior to the match, Benjamin had also mockingly bowed towards the crowd and Tatsu. Tatsu, on that night, got the better of Benjamin, who got a swift win over his opponent after a kick to Benjamin's head.

Benjamin, who was released by WWE last year, was previously a part of The Hurt Business faction, whose leader MVP recently said that the reason for the popular group not reuniting is because of racist motives. Several other wrestlers have hit out at WWE in the past about racial inequality, which includes the likes of Lio Rush and Jordan Myles.

Racism seems to be an issue that crops up in WWE often, with former WWE writer Britney Abrahams also filing a lawsuit against WWE and Vince McMahon in 2023. She alleged that she was being discriminated against when she raised concerns regarding racist and sexist pitches that were being made behind the scenes in WWE.