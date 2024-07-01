AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door 2024: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

On Sunday's Forbidden Door event, AEW Women's World Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm took on Mina Shirakawa in a high-profile title defense. In a match-up between two incredibly capable wrestlers, a wild card was introduced in the form of a ringside Mariah May. The match went on as expected, with Storm retaining, and in the last 24 hours of pride month, AEW set the gay community back at least 10 years.

That may be an exaggeration, but the gross fetishization of sapphic romance is not only disturbing and unethical, but was also incredibly lazy. As Storm retained her title, May was forced to choose between her "mother" (we're not going to get into the incestuous, Oedipus-complex undertones of that) and her lover from her STARDOM days. The logical solution was not to walk away, pick one over the other, or even just hug it out. No, the logical conclusion was to have May pressure Storm and Shirakawa into a three-way kiss.

A love triangle like this has not been seen since the days of "Twilight" and "The Hunger Games" — that is to say, generating so much attention while simultaneously offering so little substance. The whole storyline is noncommittal in its queer "representation" (I struggle to use that word, given how shallow the romantic connections between the three women are). During the match, the commentary team explicitly referred to Shirakawa as May's "friend," and other platonic titles were assigned to May's relationship between the two women. It's rather clear that there was never any intention of a fully-fleshed out commitment to a lesbian romance, which leads the educated viewer to believe that the skinship between Storm, May, and Shirakawa was impersonal, with no true romantic feelings attached. Impersonal connections between queer people are fine, but it felt like AEW wanted to have three women kiss while distancing themselves from a possibly queer storyline (despite Anthony Bowens' famous "I'm gay" promo, having multiple members of the queer community on their roster, etc.). The distinct use of lesbian skinship in order to generate attention and, consequently, profit through exposure and revenue is crude and, frankly, insensitive entertainment meant to generate a cheap pop. It is near-pornographic in its absurdity and exploitativeness.

Say the objectification of queer romance is not an issue for you. That's fine — this segment was still awful. There is a startling lack of depth in the ending. Shirakawa and Storm just went to war, and there are deeply personal ties to May associated with the outcome of this match. There is all the reason for more bad blood, but instead of portraying the bitterness of loss in a productive way (or, honestly, even just settling for a normal sign of respect, like a handshake), they decided to have Shirakawa and Storm — who just finished beating each other up — kiss in the middle of the ring and act like everything is okay. All of the inner turmoil that this storyline arguably had was flushed with one poorly-planned move that was meaninglessly manufactured to create cheap noise. It's 2024. Wrestling is so competitive, and the standards are so high. Is this not beneath us, as people who paid for this show (or, at least, people who risked viruses on their computer to watch this show)?

The way AEW has handled the May/Shirakawa/Storm conundrum has been nothing short of embarrassing, and all-around disappointing. The unapologetic queerbaiting took away from any in-ring credibility that match had — and that is a practical death sentence for AEW, who prides itself on having better matches than the competition. If it's gay storylines and gay wrestlers AEW is after, then they have them in abundance in the likes of Bowens and Nyla Rose — though sadly no loner in the form of Sonny Kiss. There have been whole divisions and promotions dedicated to queer wrestling, so it's not like AEW does not have a plethora of new talent to pull if they are seriously committed to bringing a diverse roster to millions of screens all over the world. Instead, they choose to waste their stars and their resources into generating obscene and, frankly, pointless moments that will get some views on social media, but are more likely to be scorned into obscurity.

There is no way to defend this segment. Either you denounce and disavow it for its shallow and greedy portrayal of real identities, or you disregard it for its lack of sense. For a world title-level storyline, it was disgustingly boring. This should give you the ick.

Written by Angeline Phu