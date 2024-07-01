Photo: Matt Sydal Shares Post-Op X-Ray Image, Thanks AEW Medical Team

AEW star Matt Sydal has provided an update on a recent surgery he had on his foot, posting a photo of his X-ray of the surgery.

Sydal thanked the AEW medical team and Florida Orthopedic post his surgery, and posted an X-ray of the surgery which showed screws being placed to hold his foot together.

"Thank you to the @AEW Medical Team and Florida Orthopedic for saving my foot! The x-ray below is only a portion of the work that was done. 👁👁👁," said Sydal. "I'd post more pics but they are either too gory or bait for foot creepazoids 👁👁👁"

The AEW and ROH star had recently announced on social media that he had to have foot surgery after enduring pain for more than a decade. He had revealed that the surgery was to fuse three bones on his right foot.

Sydal has had a promising year so far, wrestling the likes of Chris Jericho, Roderick Strong, and Swerve Strickland on AEW television, while also continuing to team with Christopher Daniels, with whom he won the ROH Tag Team titles way back in 2006. He has also featured on occasion in ROH, with his last match coming in March. Before his hiatus from AEW television due to his aforementioned surgery, Sydal faced Konosuke Takeshita on the May 22 edition of "AEW Dynamite."

AEW currently has a few big-name players on the sidelines due to injury, which includes the likes of Kenny Omega, Eddie Kingston, Powerhouse Hobbs, Adam Copeland, and Britt Baker, to name a few.