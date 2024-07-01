AEW Star Lio Rush Provides Health Update Following Forbidden Door Injury Scare

The six-man ladder match for the AEW TNT Championship at Forbidden Door was by far the most dangerous bout on the show, with Lio Rush coming out of it worse off than the rest of the field. Rush was supposed to wrestle Aaron Rourke at Beyond Wrestling's Americanrana 2024: Where Eagles Dare event on July 4, but has since been pulled from the card after the company announced that Rush had sustained an injury at Forbidden Door.

This left fans wondering the severity of Rush's injury, but the man himself has given some updates regarding his condition on his X (formerly known as Twitter) account. The first post read, "I'm not suffering, but man am I in some pain. What a night. What a match. I'll be back for more. Thanks to everyone for riding with me on this journey through the #ForbiddenDoor"

A few hours later following the news that he wouldn't be wrestling at Beyond Wrestling's event, Rush wrote, "I'm good guys. Couple ice baths and I'll be straight. I appreciate the concern."

Rush's future with AEW has been a topic of conversation lately following his surprise return to the company on the May 29 edition of "AEW Dynamite." Rush isn't under contract with AEW, but is said to have creative plans in place for him going forward after speaking with AEW President Tony Khan. He has already mixed it up with the likes of Roderick Strong, Action Andretti, and the Blackpool Combat Club, and looks to be part of AEW's build-up to All In London on August 25.