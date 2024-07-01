Lio Rush Pulled From Indie Show After Suffering An Injury At AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door

AEW star Lio Rush has reportedly suffered an injury in his match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door and is set to miss an upcoming booking.

Rush, who participated in the ladder match for the AEW TNT Championship at Forbidden Door, injured himself during the match, as revealed by Beyond Wrestling after Sunday's AEW show. The promotion stated on social media that Rush, who was set to face Aaron Rourke on July 4, will miss the match and a replacement for him will be announced soon.

BREAKING: Lio Rush suffered an injury during tonight's ladder match and will no longer be able to compete against @PerfectAaron1 at #Americanrana this Thursday, 4th of July at White Eagle in Worcester. We are working to find a suitable replacement... — Beyond Wrestling (@beyondwrestling) July 1, 2024

Rush was seemingly ecstatic at being involved in the ladder match but also revealed that he was in pain following the match. It's unclear as to where and how Rush suffered the injury, in a match that was brutal on many of the wrestlers involved in it, with Rush himself being driven into a ladder. The ladder match at Forbidden Door, which featured Konosuke Takeshita, El Phantasmo, Dante Martin, Jack Perry, and Mark Briscoe aside from Rush, was won by Perry, who began his first reign with the title.

Rush had revealed at the start of the year that he had surgeries to sort out a few niggling injuries. The former WWE star returned to AEW in May, featuring in the Casino Gauntlet match, which was his first match in AEW since December 2021. Since his return to the promotion, he has wrestled on "AEW Collision" and "AEW Rampage," one of which was a qualifying match for a spot in the ladder match, where he defeated Action Andretti. Recent reports have stated that Rush is set to feature a lot more in his current run with Tony Khan's promotion.