Tony Khan Hopes This Injured AEW Star Will Return Soon, Has Considered Injury Reports

Aussie Open has not been seen as a unit on AEW television since October, when they unsuccessfully challenged FTR for the AEW World Tag Team Championship. While Kyle Fletcher has remained prominent as a member of the Don Callis Family, the other half of the former ROH Tag Team Champions Mark Davis has been recovering from a wrist injury. And while updates on Davis have been scarce throughout the first half of 2024, AEW CEO Tony Khan provided an update on "Wrestling Observer Radio," noting that Davis "hopefully will be back soon."

"That's another great talent that has been out, unfortunately, with an injury that sidelined him for a while," said Khan.

Scarce updates on injuries such as Davis' have become common in Khan's company, with talent often vanishing from television without confirmation of whether they are injured. Khan addressed this, noting that he values protecting the privacy of his talent.

"Sometimes it's because people have private medical situations," he said. "Sometimes I don't want to give out too much info about what is happening with somebody." On the other hand, Khan acknowledged that AEW could do a better job addressing when injuries have occurred to provide clarity to wrestling fans.

"I've been thinking about doing an injury report show," said Khan. "I have some different thoughts on it ... I think the most important thing is that people are comfortable. I don't want to talk too much about someone's injuries if they don't want me to."

Injuries are a common topic with AEW at the moment, as Lio Rush had an injury scare at Sunday night's Forbidden Door pay-per-view — which also saw former AEW Women's World Champion Britt Baker return from injury after almost a full year.

