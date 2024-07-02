Windham Rotunda's Sister Mika Invokes Bible Passage After Wyatt Sicks WWE Raw Segment

Following another mysterious appearance by the Wyatt Sicks on the July 1 "WWE Raw," Mika Rotunda, younger sister to the late Bray Wyatt, took to X to post a rather cryptic message of her own. "If you Google anything, I pray it's Jeremiah 18 ... Read the entire passage, if you will. Because that is what he would want."

Advertisement

If you Google anything, I pray it's Jeremiah 18 Read the entire passage, if you will. Because that is what he would want. ⭕️ — Mika Rotunda (@MikaRotunda) July 2, 2024

The Bible passage Mika referenced relates to the prophet Jeremiah, and a message from God using the symbolism of a potter working with clay. When the potter realizes there's a flaw in the pot he is making, he reworks the piece into something new. The allegory suggests that Jeremiah can reshape Israel the way a potter reshapes clay, and if a nation can atone for its evil ways, God will reconsider the disastrous consequences. In a nutshell, the passage emphasizes God's willingness to reshape and forgive. In a wrestling context, this could allude to WWE's attempts to move forward with characters created by Wyatt (real name Windham Rotunda) with the Wyatt Sicks faction. Bo Dallas (real name Taylor Rotunda) has been well-received so far stepping into the leadership role previously held by his brother, as the ominous Uncle Howdy character. Both men are WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda's sons.

Advertisement

Mike, a standout amateur wrestler from Syracuse University, wrestled in the '80s as himself before being repackaged as Irwin R. Schyster (IRS) and Michael/VK Wallstreet in WWE and WCW, respectively. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2024 along with tag team partner Barry Windham as the U.S. Express. During their induction speech, Mike paid tribute to his late son by saying "He would've liked to see his old man go into the Hall of Fame, so in honor of Windham, please join us," after which he held up his cell phone flashlight, invoking the fireflies.