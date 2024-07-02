WWE SmackDown Viewership & Ratings Report, 6/28/2024

Last Friday, "WWE SmackDown" was held from Madison Square Garden and featured several Money in the Bank qualifying matches, as well as The Bloodline's destruction of their wiseman Paul Heyman to conclude the show. However, despite being an eventful episode, the blue brand still drew a slightly lower rating than the previous week.

According to Wrestlenomics and Programming Insider, "SmackDown" averaged 2,256,000 viewers and a 0.66 in the key 18-49 demographic. When comparing these results to the week prior, total viewership declined by 3% from 2,336,000 while the 18-49 demo decreased by 10% from 0.73. Last week was also "SmackDown's" best rating in both categories since April 12, the first episode after WrestleMania 40. However, last Friday also featured CM Punk on the show, advertised in advance and in his signature city of Chicago, which may have played a role in the increased viewership.

Despite both categories trailing the previous week, this episode still had a 2% increase in total viewership and a 5% increase in the 18-49 demo compared to the previous four weeks. However, "SmackDown's" total viewership compared to June 2023 is down 10%, averaging 2,427,000 viewers 12 months ago. "SmackDown" managed to rank #3 in the 18-49 demo on Friday, falling behind the Olympic Trials on NBC, while still being able to outrank the Copa America group match-up between Brazil and Paraguay on FS1, as well as the NHL Draft on ESPN that was held at the Sphere in Las Vegas. This upcoming Friday, "SmackDown" will be held from Toronto, Canada, and could see an increase in viewership as the go-home show for Money in the Bank.

