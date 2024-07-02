Bully Ray Sees A Natural Ally For Mercedes Mone In AEW

With two championships sitting on her shoulders now, a target has been firmly painted on Mercedes Mone, and the person holding the brush is Britt Baker. Baker, a former AEW Women's Champion, made a surprise appearance in the aftermath of Mone's title match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, making is clear that her sights were set on the TBS Championship as well as Mone's newly acquired NJPW STRONG Women's Championship. Looking ahead, though, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray believes this forthcoming Mone-Baker storyline could involve much more than championships.

Advertisement

"Let's start thinking into the future," Ray said on "Busted Open Radio." "Britt is starting to get the better of Mercedes one day, and guess who comes down to help Mercedes Mone to beat up Britt Baker? Saraya, because they have the WWE tie. Mercedes is the one that almost ended Saraya's career, but Saraya realizes that Mercedes is the way to go because 'We've been to the mountaintop and we know what it's like to be true stars.' And then when the both of them are beating the s*** out of Britt Baker, who comes and makes the save Britt Baker? Thunder Rosa."

As Ray mentioned, Mone and Saraya share the commonality of both previously working for WWE, and both being present in the match that detoured Saraya's career for five years. Saraya is also a rival of Baker's, as the two faced off in the former's official return match at AEW Full Gear 2022. Like Saraya, Thunder Rosa is also a former foe of Baker, though in their case, they were "married by blood."

Advertisement

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.