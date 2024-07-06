AEW's Mercedes Mone Says This Former WWE Star Is More Bitter Than Bret Hart

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart is regarded by many as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time, but he has developed a reputation over the past few years for being a bit grumpy, especially when talking about certain topics.

"The Hitman" hates Bill Goldberg with a burning passion, the likes of which might never be reached by any wrestling feud. He isn't a fan of Eric Bischoff as he believes Bischoff doesn't have a clue about making a wrestling show, and when asked about World Championship Wrestling in the recent "Who Killed WCW? docuseries, he thought it was the stupidest company he's ever worked for. However, when AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone was asked during a recent interview on Z100's "Superstar Crossover" radio show who was more bitter between Hart and former WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey, Mone had a quick response to that question.

"I think Ronda," Mone said.

In her recent book, Rousey stated that she didn't care for WWE, and detailed stories of how people in WWE would purposely hold back certain women, how Vince McMahon's character of an evil slimeball manifested itself backstage, and he hatred towards Bruce Pritchard that would make Hart and Goldberg's relationship seem quite tame.

Rousey and Mone crossed paths many times in WWE, both as partners and opponents. Rousey even defeated the former Sasha Banks at the 2019 Royal Rumble event, in a bout that is cited by many as one of Rousey's best in the company. While the two women were mostly on good terms, Mone has complained about how much money Rousey was making when she initially arrived at WWE in 2018.

