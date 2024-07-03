Bully Ray Ponders WWE Star Randy Orton, Possible Heel Turn

This weekend at WWE Money in the Bank, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will team with Kevin Owens and Randy Orton to take on The Bloodline. There are many possibilities for how that situation could evolve, with some believing that Orton will turn on Rhodes to set up a match at WWE SummerSlam. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," Bully Ray offered a different perspective, explaining why the company might want to hold off on that feud.

"Randy's having a great time being a babyface right now," Bully said. "He's enjoying this aspect of his career. You can tell it when he's out there."

This new phase for Orton began during his partnership with Matt Riddle, who was released from the company last year while Orton was still out injured. It took time for Orton to warm up to his tag team with Riddle, but it eventually became evident from watching that the wrestling veteran was having a great time whenever he was onscreen, and that has continued since his return from injury last November.

"He might not be willing to be a heel so quick," Bully continued. "But, as we know, whenever they decide to get to it, Randy vs. Cody is the story."

While that match-up seems inevitable, it's not something WWE has to rush into. Bully's co-host Dave LaGreca suggested Orton vs. Rhodes as a possible match for WWE WrestleMania 41, but Bully cast doubt on that idea, primarily because Rhodes vs. The Rock seems earmarked for that show. While he doesn't think it reaches the level of a WrestleMania main event, Bully is ready to see what Rhodes and Orton, as two longtime friends, can accomplish together in the ring at this stage of their careers.

