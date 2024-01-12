Matt Riddle On Randy Orton Initially Not Liking Him, Possible RKBro Reunion In WWE

Former WWE star Matt Riddle has discussed why his former tag team partner Randy Orton didn't like him at first, as well as possibly reuniting RKBro in the future.

On his appearance on "Signed By Superstars," Riddle touched upon a backstage faux pas he committed when he appeared during a live promo of Asuka's backstage. He thought he was in trouble following that incident, but Randy Orton — with whom he didn't have a great relationship up until that point — felt that Riddle's unscripted interruption of the Japanese star's promo was good.

"Me and Randy, before this, me and Randy didn't really talk. I guess Randy didn't like me when I first started working there just because I am who I am. But then Randy comes up to me and he goes, 'I don't know if that was planned, but that's your best promo yet, kid,' and walks away. I felt actually better. I was like, 'Oh, I mean, Randy thought it was cool [so it's okay].'"

Riddle added that he found it easy to get comfortable with his peers backstage in WWE, even though many didn't like him, including Orton.

"I was very comfortable but I noticed with some of the older guys or people that have been there longer, like certain things rub them the wrong way. I think Randy didn't like me ... first time we met, I didn't want to bother him and he's going up to everybody [and shaking their hands] I had my headphones on, I was chilling and I didn't go up and say hi to him. And I remember Randy going, 'I'm going to figure out a way to get this guy fired.' And I was like, 'You said that, dude?' And he's like, 'Yeah, but you're cool now.'"