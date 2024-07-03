Eric Bischoff Thought This AEW Forbidden Door Match Was 'The Sh**s'

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff is never one to shy away from making his hatred of AEW's current product known, especially when it comes to his negative opinions on The Elite. On his podcast "83 Weeks," Bischoff expressed his disdain for the recent Elite vs. Acclaimed and Hiroshi Tanahashi match at Forbidden Door.

Advertisement

"It was the sh**s," said Bischoff. "If we would've shot that on "WCW Saturday Night" back in 1992, and it was a taped show, we would've either re-shot it or not air it. That was f***ing horrible." Bischoff noted that he felt The Elite were not putting in their best effort, even going as far as to say that they do not look physically fit at the moment. "They did not give a s***," said Bischoff. "They didn't even phone it in. They yelled it from across the parking lot ... They look like they haven't been in a gym in six months, their work was sloppy. It was slightly better than average work."

Given that The Elite are EVPs for AEW, something that is a major thread of their ongoing storyline, Bischoff believes they should spend more of their time in the office than onscreen. "Give [The Elite] an actual office job," said Bischoff. "Teach them how to work a computer, get coffee, or do some s*** in the office ... They suck on TV right now." It is unclear where The Elite will go following Forbidden Door, with them not currently advertised for tonight's "AEW Dynamite: Beach Break" from Chicago.

Advertisement

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "83 Weeks" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.