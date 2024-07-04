Bully Ray Assesses Six-Man Tag Match Scheduled For WWE Money In The Bank 2024

With Money in the Bank mere days away, many wrestling fans are making predictions as to what will happen at the pay-per-view in Toronto. For this year's event, many are putting their primary focus not on the titular men's and women's ladder matches, but instead on the massive six-man tag team match between The Bloodline and the team of Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens.

Advertisement

On a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray threw out his prediction as to what he thinks will go down in that match.

"Bloodline over," Ray proclaimed. "Dissension with Cody and Randy, if not a full-blown turn... From day one when we talked about the possibilities of Cody defeating Roman Reigns... who does he have after that? The natural story was with Randy Orton."

Ray also notes a potential hint at a heel turn from Orton on last Friday's Smackdown, following Rhodes saying that he needs more credible challengers for his Undisputed WWE Championship.Outside of the benefits of a Bloodline victory for a potential Rhodes vs. Orton build, Ray also felt The Bloodline had more to lose at this pivotal juncture.

Advertisement

"The Bloodline story had been cooling off just a bit until last Friday's Smackdown," Ray said, explaining their recent turn on Paul Heyman alongside the debut of Jacob Fatu being well-received by the WWE Fans. "Now they're the hottest thing again... You got to keep them strong."

Ray has also made it clear who he would like to see win the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.