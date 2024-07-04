AEW's Billy Gunn Explains Why His Mentality Means More Than His Age

AEW star Billy Gunn has discussed how his mindset has helped him stay relevant and in good shape at his age.

Gunn, who debuted in pro wrestling in 1989, is still going strong and looks in incredible shape at 60 years of age. While appearing on "Insight," the AEW star explained how age doesn't matter to him and that he thinks differently to others.

"I have a different mindset than most people. It's just not an option, it's just ... it's not in my DNA, it's not in my thought process to not be me or to not work harder or not to be better than I was yesterday," explained Gunn. "I don't age doesn't mean anything to me. I'm going to get older, it doesn't matter; that doesn't mean because I get older that my life stops and I stop doing the things that I love."

He explained how he focused more on his body and delved into the world of bodybuilding five or six years ago, reaching out to various people in that business to help him in his new journey. He revealed that his wife, in a way, talked him into competing in bodybuilding competitions. The WWE Hall of Famer has credited his good genetics for his impressive physique.

"I get a little shaky when I get outside of my comfortability. I'm not a dieter, I am very good with my food now but I've been super lucky because my genetics and my metabolism stuff has always allowed me [to be fit] As long as I'm close to eating good, I'm okay. But once I realize about competing, that's a whole different animal."

He joked that his children thought he looked like a "walking action figure" when he looked buffed. Gunn added that figuring out what particular foods work for a person goes a long way in getting a great physique.