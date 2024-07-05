Bully Ray Ponders Possible Wrench In Damian Priest & Seth Rollins' WWE Title Match

WWE legend Bully Ray has predicted a possible interference from WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan in the match between Seth Rollins and Damian Priest at Money in the Bank.

Over the last few weeks, Priest has been unhappy at Morgan's influence on not just Dominik Mysterio, but the other members of Judgment Day. In a recent edition of "Busted Open," Ray discussed how Morgan could win over Priest at the Money in the Bank show, where the World Heavyweight Champion will face Rollins.

Advertisement

"What if — we've been talking about how Damian definitely does not trust Liv, as far as winning everybody over, Liv is far away from winning Damian over. But what if Liv actually helped Damian go over? Now he's going to have more reason to believe in her," pondered Ray.

Host Dave LaGreca suggested that Priest could be angrier with Morgan if she does interfere. But, Ray thinks that Morgan could come out of that scenario with the upper hand as her involvement may help Priest continue his title reign.

"At the end of the day, what if he's in jeopardy of losing the championship and her direct involvement causes him to win? Now he's going to go over and yell and scream at her, 'I told you, blah, blah, blah. Stay away, don't get involved.' And she goes, 'The only reason you still have that championship is because of me.'"

Advertisement

The match between Priest and Rollins has an interesting stipulation, where if Priest wins, his opponent can never challenge for the title as long as the Judgment Day star has it, while if Rollins wins, Priest has to leave the faction. Ray has picked Priest to win the title and continue his reign as World Heavyweight Champion.