WWE SmackDown 7/5/2024: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

The edition of "WWE SmackDown" before a multi-man match spectacle like Money in the Bank can only mean one thing: a promo segment where all of the participants of said multi-man match interrupt each other in quick succession, and a brawl breaks out. Typically, these promo segments are low stakes — they're fun, people usually make very specific digs at opponents they usually don't get on the microphone with, and old rivalries get revived all in one segment. Someone dives over the top rope, and we get a close-up on the last man standing, who we are prompted to believe is the strongest competitor going into the subsequent match-up.

With some of the most infamous mouthpieces the men's division has to offer, this segment should have been an electric opening to the go-home episode of "SmackDown." Instead, the segment clunked by, people stumbled on their words, and one is left to hope that the match won't be as painfully awkward to watch as Friday's war of words.

The whole segment was clunky. It felt like the Superstars were simply in uncharted waters, and were subsequently too careful with their choice of words. "Main Event" Jey Uso and LA Knight's "yeet"/"yeah" contest was awkward and a bit tense (not in the aggressive way, more like in the uncomfortable, "I don't know how long to drag this out" way). Carmelo Hayes was fairly comfortable on the microphone — and his suaveness was only more apparent when it was placed next to LA Knight's verbal stumbles and ill-placed pregnant pauses — but he could not even get five words in before being cut off by Chad Gable. Gable is in an incredibly confusing spot right now, between the abrupt dissolution of "Alpha Academy" and the speed-run into Wyatt Sicks territory, and his choice of words reflected that. Gable got the Hayes treatment, and hadn't even arrived to the ring before he was interrupted by Andrade El Idolo, who was just fine, in every sense of the mediocre description.

One would assume that Drew McIntyre's addition to the promo segment jungle juice would be enough to pull the whole thing together, but McIntyre is a certified CM Punk hater, not a miracle worker. McIntyre tried his best to somehow rope the entire segment together as he went down the line. His insults, however, went from juvenile (can't see "El Idiot" catching on, in all honesty) to ominous — good in vacuum, but not good enough to salvage this pervasively awkward segment. The brawl was just that — a brawl. The Canadian crowd got their "yeah"/"yeet"-off, but at the cost of a nonsensical attack from El Idolo onto McIntyre (really, did "El Idiot" strike a nerve that badly?) and an overall sense of confusion and passiveness from the other four men involved.

This segment felt safe, in the worst way. It felt ambitionless, like they were just going through the motions, and the men involved were too afraid to take risks, lest they not reap the reward. The six men involved in this match are visibly new with each other — afraid to step on the other guy's toes, and way too polite to assert themselves as the stand-out star or the leader. Being friendly and considerate is great, and it also makes a segment that is simply awkward to watch and impossible to immerse oneself into.

Hopefully, all six men can come together and find the collective inspiration to leave it all in the ring tomorrow night. Social conventions and politeness be damned — these men need to be truly ready to take risks and be bold, be "weird," if tomorrow's men's Money in the Bank ladder match is to work. This is a star-studded cast with a good mix of established talent and on-fire up-and-comers. They just need to find their chemistry, their groove, and be willing to be bold.

The spiciest thing from this opening segment was Hayes' shirt hanging off of his shoulder to show some cleavage. That should speak volumes to the passiveness of this segment.

Written by Angeline Phu