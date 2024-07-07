Hangman Adam Page Pins Jay White On AEW Collision, Advances To Owen Hart Cup Finals

Bryan Danielson defeated PAC in an extraordinary Owen Hart Cup semifinal match on Wednesday's edition "AEW Dynamite: Beach Break." Now, he can look forward to facing off against "Hangman" Adam Page in the Owen Hart Cup finals, as Page defeated "Switchblade" Jay White in his Owen Hart Cup semifinal match on Saturday's edition of "AEW Collision."

The two men locked up in the main event of "Collision" to take one step closer to a match with AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland at All In in a month's time. Page and White fought valiently, but things began to unravel when Page struck the referee with a Buckshot Lariat. Unfazed, Page proceeded to land a Deadeye onto White, but with no referee, the pin was rendered invalid. Page, now enraged, began to whip White with his belt. Jeff Jarrett — who Page defeated in his AEW return at "Dynamite: Beach Break" — ran to the ring to confront Page and confiscate his belt. Christian Cage soon joined the mix, folded White with a spear. Page capitalized with another Buckshot, and pinned White to advance to the Owen Hart Cup finals.

Wednesday saw Page's return to AEW following a suspension from The Young Bucks. After he demolished Jarrett in their Owen Hart Cup quarterfinals match, Page was offered the opportunity to rejoin The Elite by The Young Bucks, but "Hangman" swiftly refused their offer and formerly severed ties with the stable. It appears that Page is solely interested in pursuing Strickland. One man stands in Page's path of revenge: Danielson.

The Owen Hart Cup finals will be hosted on the upcoming July 10 episode of "Dynamite." The women's finals will see Mariah May take on last year's winner, Willow Nightingale.