WWE Megastar John Cena Comments On Allegations Against Vince McMahon

The announcement of John Cena's upcoming WWE retirement is a hot topic in the wrestling world, but the shadow of disgraced ex-WWE Chairman Vince McMahon still looms large. During the WWE Money in the Bank post-show press conference, Cena was asked for his thoughts on the sex trafficking, abuse, and misconduct allegations against McMahon now that he's had more time to process the information. However, the 16-time World Champion would rather look ahead than dwell on the past.

"Surely an uncomfortable question, and man, I really would much rather talk about what's ahead of us, and that's really important," he said. "I've been pretty honest with my opinion to answer that question, and if you didn't see it, I know you can dig it up somewhere."

McMahon resigned from WWE after the accusations made by Janel Grant became public knowledge. As it stands, McMahon is involved in a lawsuit that was paused back in June to be resumed at a later date, and he's continued to plead his innocence. Cena, meanwhile, believes that the company is in good hands under its new leadership.

"I think we're on the precipice of something pretty special, and as the business evolves and continues to evolve, damn, it's in pretty good hands with the TKO folks. So I am happy to be where I'm at. Again, I think if you want that information, you dig hard enough, you can find it."

Cena discussed his relationship with McMahon after the allegations came to light, noting that he still loves his old boss, despite his alleged transgressions. However, he also said that he believes people should be held accountable for their actions, and he's processing the information one day at a time.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).