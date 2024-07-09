John Cena Shares Advice For Present And Future WWE's Stars

While he may longer wrestle beyond December 2025, John Cena asserts that he will remain a dedicated member of the WWE family in a non-wrestling capacity. In this specific role, Cena hopes to impart his "locked up" wisdom to the current and next generation of WWE Superstars. During the Money in the Bank post-show press conference, the future WWE Hall of Famer revealed some of the advice he'd like to see the talents carry out.

"What advice would I pass [on]? Remember how bad you wanted the job in the first place. You're only as good as your next match. And at all costs, try to lead into humility, empathy, and kindness," Cena said.

Cena began his professional wrestling journey in 1999. Two years later, he inked a contract with WWE, and continued his training in its developmental territory of Ohio Valley Wrestling. Over the next two decades, Cena collected 16 world championships — a feat that would tie the record previously set by "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair.

Most recently, Cena competed on the April 8 episode of "WWE Raw." There, Cena, R-Truth, and The Miz defeated The Judgment Day (Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, and JD McDonagh) in a tag team match. This in-ring outing was followed by a surprise appearance at the 2024 Money in the Bank premium live event, where Cena made the aforementioned announcement of his upcoming retirement tour. Elsewhere on the card, Drew McIntyre and Tiffany Stratton captured Men's and Women's Money in the Bank briefcases, although the former of whom later squandered his cash-in due to an attack from CM Punk.

