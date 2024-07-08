Backstage Update On Possible WWE Injuries Following Chaotic Women's MITB Ladder Match

This year's Money in the Bank show saw some nasty spots, and a recent report has revealed details about any injuries that happened in the matches on Saturday.

The Money in the Bank ladder match usually throws up a few brutal spots, and this year's was no different. The women's Money in the Bank ladder match, in particular, saw a few daring moves that looked like it hurt a few of the stars. As per "Fightful Select," everyone involved in the match walked away unscathed, including Zoey Stark and Chelsea Green, who both had memorable spots.

Advertisement

Green, prior to the match, had time and again expressed her fear of heights. In the match, though, she was pushed from the top of the ladder, by eventual winner Tiffany Stratton, to a few tables outside the ring. Stark, meanwhile, was driven from the top of the ladder to another placed under it by Iyo Sky, which seemed like it knocked the wind out of her. The report also added that Chad Gable, who fell face first onto the canvas while grasping onto the briefcase mid-air in the men's Money in the Bank ladder match, is also fine.

The main event of Money in the Bank saw The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and their newest member Jacob Fatu face off against Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, and Kevin Owens. The fourth member of the new Bloodline, Tanga Loa, was ringside, and during the match, Rhodes landed a tope suicida on Loa, which resulted in his head bashing against the commentary desk. "Fightful" said that they asked WWE insiders about that spot, with them being told that there weren't any "significant" injuries following Money in the Bank.

Advertisement