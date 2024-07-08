Former WWE Star Ricochet Compares NXT Heatwave Match To Famous Bout With Top AEW Star

While Kelani Jordan has been plenty active since becoming the first ever NXT Women's North American Champion last month, including a successful title defense against Michin, she had yet to defend the title on the PLE stage. That changed Sunday at NXT Heatwave in Toronto, Canada, where Jordan retained her title against Sol Ruca in a match where the duo received raves for several sequences showing off their athleticism.

One such sequence caught the eye of former WWE star Ricochet. Taking to X to respond to a fan praising Ruca and Jordan for their ability, despite their limited experience, Ricochet remarked that the two reminded him of himself and AEW's Will Ospreay. A former NXT North American Champion himself, Ricochet would go as far to call Ruca and Jordan's sequence the female version of himself and his long-time rival.

Looks like female version of me vs @WillOspreay hahaha https://t.co/D5lhGSTFMd — Ricochet (@KingRicochet) July 8, 2024

The Ruca-Jordan sequence does bear a striking resemblance to some of the matches Ospreay and Ricochet shared while competing against each other in New Japan Pro Wrestling many years ago. While the matches proved controversial to many in wrestling at the time, with Hall of Famer Vader being among the most critical, they also helped springboard Ricochet and Ospreay to stardom in WWE and New Japan respectively, hopefully serving as a sign the same could happen with Roca and Jordan in the future.

It may not be long before fans are seeing Roca/Jordan and Ospreay/Ricochet sequences on two different channels. With Ricochet's WWE contract now having expired, the free agent is expected to wind up in AEW, likely setting up an eventual rematch for Ospreay, who is currently AEW International Champion.