Shawn Michaels Discusses Gable Steveson And Drew Gulak's WWE NXT Departures

Over the past few months, "WWE NXT" has shed two of its most controversial wrestlers in Drew Gulak and Gable Steveson. The former was let go, either via release or his contract expiring, after former WWE star Ronda Rousey alleged Gulak attempted to pull off her sweatpants strings, while Steveson was released around the same time following a several year run that saw the highly touted prospect become marred by past sexual assault allegations, slow development, and hostile reactions from the fans.

During last week's media call for NXT Heatwave, Shawn Michaels was asked about Gulak and Steveson's departures from the promotion. In regards to Gulak, Michaels indicated that his deal was allowed to expire, and had less to do with Rousey's allegations and more to do with there being no plans for Gulak to move back up to the main roster.

"Here in NXT, over the last, at least...year and a half, two years, we've been trying to...get into a process of really keeping it fluid, as far as finding out people," Michaels aid. "Again, it's all about getting, I guess, to the main roster when everything's said and done. And in two or three years, that doesn't happen, we have to see, either bring other people in, or see if we're ready to move on."

Regarding Steveson, Michaels still had plenty of praise for him.

"As far as Gable is concerned, look, I think he's an incredibly talented guy," Michaels said. "You can see that. It's amazing some of the things this young man can do. My understanding is he's just been drafted in football. So again, clearly he's a dude that lands on his feet no matter where he's going. Obviously, wishing him luck in that endeavor, and kind of excited to see how that works out."