WWE Star Bron Breakker Discusses Mentality, Approach To Pro Wrestling
Bron Breakker has become one of the fastest-rising stars in WWE, especially since he was called up to the main roster earlier this year. Making a recent appearance on "The Masked Man Show," Breakker discussed how his approach to training has set him up for success going forward.
"Nobody's doing this like me," Breakker said. "My core is built off of effort, attitude, and toughness. ... There ain't nobody running in 105 degrees on three hours of sleep as soon as they get off the road. There's nobody training outside. ... I'm the one that's doing it. That's gonna put me ahead."
The 26-year-old is well aware that he is still new to the business and is focused on improving his skills as much as possible. Breakker feels that the fans deserve the best out of WWE performers, and he wants to deliver.
"My mentality is to earn these people's respect [and show] that I belong up here," Breakker continued. "And not only do I belong but I can be a main player here for a very long time. ... That's my mindset going forward on the main roster. My goal is to be a top guy in the future."
The second-generation wrestler entered the company in 2021, captured the WWE NXT Championship less than a year into his first contract, and was brought up to "WWE SmackDown" earlier this year before being drafted to "WWE Raw." This past weekend, Breakker suffered his first major loss on the main roster, with Sami Zayn retaining the Intercontinental Championship at WWE Money in the Bank.
Bron Breakker Discusses His Past & Future In Pro Wrestling
Prior to his main roster call-up, Breakker had an opportunity to work with company veterans, take part in major storylines for the brand, and turn heel to become a villain for a length of time. Looking back on his "NXT" run, Breakker credited one important figure behind the scenes for helping him get to where he is today.
"I love Shawn Michaels to death, and he gave me the opportunity of a lifetime," Breakker said. "The business was changing. Obviously, NXT changed — the whole thing changed. So I knew how important it was for me to be as laser-focused and locked in as I've ever been in my entire life, and how crucial it was to just get better."
While it's one thing to get reps in at the WWE Performance Center, it's an entirely different beast to get to practice in front of crowds, whether that's at a "WWE NXT" taping or a live event. When he was first put on television, Breakker had a tough time, but the wrestler believes being put into a tough position is the way to progress one's skills.
Asked to look into the future of his career, Breakker said that he typically prefers to stay in the moment. Still, one of his next goals is to make it onto WWE WrestleMania 41. In the meantime, Breakker said he'll continue working as hard as possible to ensure his place in the company.
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Masked Man Show" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.