WWE Star Bron Breakker Discusses Mentality, Approach To Pro Wrestling

Bron Breakker has become one of the fastest-rising stars in WWE, especially since he was called up to the main roster earlier this year. Making a recent appearance on "The Masked Man Show," Breakker discussed how his approach to training has set him up for success going forward.

"Nobody's doing this like me," Breakker said. "My core is built off of effort, attitude, and toughness. ... There ain't nobody running in 105 degrees on three hours of sleep as soon as they get off the road. There's nobody training outside. ... I'm the one that's doing it. That's gonna put me ahead."

The 26-year-old is well aware that he is still new to the business and is focused on improving his skills as much as possible. Breakker feels that the fans deserve the best out of WWE performers, and he wants to deliver.

"My mentality is to earn these people's respect [and show] that I belong up here," Breakker continued. "And not only do I belong but I can be a main player here for a very long time. ... That's my mindset going forward on the main roster. My goal is to be a top guy in the future."

The second-generation wrestler entered the company in 2021, captured the WWE NXT Championship less than a year into his first contract, and was brought up to "WWE SmackDown" earlier this year before being drafted to "WWE Raw." This past weekend, Breakker suffered his first major loss on the main roster, with Sami Zayn retaining the Intercontinental Championship at WWE Money in the Bank.